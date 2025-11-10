Light the Plaza
Thursday, December 4, 2025

Light the Plaza

1800 N. Lynn Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Arlington

Central Place Plaza

Free; RSVPs encouraged

About This Event

Rosslyn’s favorite holiday tradition is back to spread cheer! Join the Rosslyn BID on Thursday, Dec. 4, from 5-7 p.m. as we light up Central Place Plaza — and our dazzling 24-foot holiday tree. Enjoy festive music, exciting raffles, a cash bar, and more as the plaza shines bright with holiday magic.

✨ Keep the celebration going! Explore more Rosslyn Cheer happenings at rosslynva.org/cheer.

Neighborhood

Date

Thursday, December 4, 2025 05:00 pm

Location

Central Place Plaza
