Light the Plaza

Rosslyn’s favorite holiday tradition is back to spread cheer! Join the Rosslyn BID on Thursday, Dec. 4, from 5-7 p.m. as we light up Central Place Plaza — and our dazzling 24-foot holiday tree. Enjoy festive music, exciting raffles, a cash bar, and more as the plaza shines bright with holiday magic.

✨ Keep the celebration going! Explore more Rosslyn Cheer happenings at rosslynva.org/cheer.