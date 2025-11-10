Light the Plaza

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Central Place PlazaMore details
Rosslyn’s favorite holiday tradition is back to spread cheer! Join the Rosslyn BID on Thursday, Dec. 4, from 5-7 p.m. as we light up Central Place Plaza — and our dazzling 24-foot holiday tree. Enjoy festive music, exciting raffles, a cash bar, and more as the plaza shines bright with holiday magic.
✨ Keep the celebration going! Explore more Rosslyn Cheer happenings at rosslynva.org/cheer.
InterestsEvents, Food + Drink, Outdoor Activities
NeighborhoodArlington
Share with friends