Saturday, August 12, 2023

801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW, DC

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

The 23rd annual Library of Congress National Book Festival will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, August 12, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (doors open at 8:30 a.m.). The event is free and open to the public. A selection of programs will be livestreamed online and videos of all programs will be available shortly after the Festival. Attendees may expect enhanced safety and security measures when entering the Convention Center.

Saturday, August 12, 2023 09:00 am

Walter E. Washington Convention Center
