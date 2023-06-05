Library of Congress Festival of Film and Sound

The Festival of Film & Sound will bring together authors, historians, enthusiasts, Library archivists, curators and staff in a fun-filled weekend to enjoy classic rare silent and sound films from the 1920s through the early 1950s not available on Blu-ray or streaming services. The festival will feature screenings, Q&A speaker sessions, lectures, and the films will each spotlight different aspects of “Music and Sound,” the theme of this year’s festival. The festival will feature 35mm archival projection of restored prints from the collections of the Library of Congress and other preeminent archives, with a few titles presented on 4K digital. All silent films will feature live musical accompaniment.