Official Fray Event

Thursday, September 21, 2023

LGTBQ+ Singles Series at Shakers

2014 9th street NW, Washington DC
Brookland

Shakers

$20+

About This Event

Are you ready to meet your match? Mix, mingle + make connections with local LGBTQ+ singles at DC Fray’s expert-led dating event series. Enjoy icebreakers, games and your first drink on us. 

Want to attend for free? Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14/month and snag two free tickets to this event. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sport league discounts and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox.

Date

Thursday, September 21, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Shakers
