LGBTQIA+ Flag Raising Ceremony and Diversity of Pride Party

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
John A. Wilson BuildingMore details
Join Mayor Bower and DC Officials to kick off a historic Pride Month by raising the LGBTQIA+ Pride Flag at the John A. Wilson Building. As we prepare to welcome visitors to Washington, DC for World Pride 2025, let’s showcase our DC values with pride!
4:30 PM | Attendees begin to arrive
5:00 PM | Remarks begin
5:30 PM | Officials Raise Rainbow Pride Progress Flag in Solidarity with LGBTQIA+ Community
5:35 PM | LGBTQIA+ Community Photograph on Wilson Building steps
InterestsLGBTQIA
