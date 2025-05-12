LGBTQIA+ Flag Raising Ceremony and Diversity of Pride Party

You’re invited!

Join Mayor Bower and DC Officials to kick off a historic Pride Month by raising the LGBTQIA+ Pride Flag at the John A. Wilson Building. As we prepare to welcome visitors to Washington, DC for World Pride 2025, let’s showcase our DC values with pride!

Sequence of events

4:30 PM | Attendees begin to arrive

5:00 PM | Remarks begin

5:30 PM | Officials Raise Rainbow Pride Progress Flag in Solidarity with LGBTQIA+ Community

5:35 PM | LGBTQIA+ Community Photograph on Wilson Building steps