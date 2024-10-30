Tuesday, January 21st, 2025 @ 11:59:pm
Official Fray Event
Thursday, December 12, 2024
LGBTQ+ Singles Series at Kiki
915 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001
KikiMore details
Early Bird: $20 (ends November 21) | General Admission: $27 (ends December 10) | Late Admission: $35 (ends when the event starts)
Fraylife+ Member Perk: 50% Off Redemption Info
About This Event
It’s time to make the most out of cuffing season.
Drop the phone – you deserve better than the apps! Sign up to mix, mingle and meet someone new in a more organic way. Enjoy icebreakers, games and more at our LGBTQ+ Singles Series at Kiki on select dates to bring in the new year.
Here’s the lineup:
- Thursday, December 12th // 6-8 p.m.
- Thursday, January 23rd // 6-8 p.m.
Want $20 tickets?
Become a Fraylife+ Member or log in as an existing member while registering for this event and your ticket will automatically become $20 – that’s nearly half off general registration pricing!
Photos From Previous LGBTQ+ Singles Series Events: