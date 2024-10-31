LGBTQ+ Singles Series at Kiki

Official Fray Event

Thursday, February 13, 2025

LGBTQ+ Singles Series at Kiki

915 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001
U Street

Kiki

Early Bird: $20 (ends January 23) | General Admission: $27 (ends February 11) | Late Admission: $35 (ends when the event starts)

Fraylife+ Member Perk: 50% Off Redemption Info

About This Event

It’s time to make the most out of cuffing season.

 

Drop the phone – you deserve better than the apps! Sign up to mix, mingle and meet someone new in a more organic way. Enjoy icebreakers, games and more at our LGBTQ+ Singles Series at Kiki on select dates to bring in the new year.

 

Here’s the lineup:

 

Want $20 tickets?

Become a Fraylife+ Member or log in as an existing member while registering for this event and your ticket will automatically become $20 – that’s nearly half off general registration pricing!

 

Photos From Previous LGBTQ+ Singles Series Events:

Tags

DatingEventsLGBTQIA

Interests

Neighborhood

Date

Thursday, February 13, 2025 06:00 pm

Location

Kiki
