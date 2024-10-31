Fraylife+ Member Perk: 50% Off Redemption Info

It’s time to make the most out of cuffing season.

Drop the phone – you deserve better than the apps! Sign up to mix, mingle and meet someone new in a more organic way. Enjoy icebreakers, games and more at our LGBTQ+ Singles Series at Kiki on select dates to bring in the new year.

Here’s the lineup:

Want $20 tickets?

Become a Fraylife+ Member or log in as an existing member while registering for this event and your ticket will automatically become $20 – that’s nearly half off general registration pricing!

Photos From Previous LGBTQ+ Singles Series Events: