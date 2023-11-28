LGBTQ+ Singles Series at Dirty Goose

Sunday, February 18, 2024

913 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Shaw // Logan Circle

$25

Member Price: $25 Learn More

It’s time to make the most out of cuffing season. 

Drop the phone – you deserve better than the apps! Sign up to mix, mingle and meet someone new in a more organic way. Enjoy icebreakers, games and your first drink for free at our LGBTQ+ Singles Series at The Dirty Goose on select dates this winter.

Dating

Date

Sunday, February 18, 2024 06:00 pm

Location

Dirty Goose
