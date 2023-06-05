LGBTQ Singles Meetup by Rosslyn BID

In honor of Pride Month this June, the Rosslyn BID is partnering with DC Fray and Assembly to bring you an LGBTQ+ Singles Meetup on Thursday, June 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Assembly Food Hall!

Enjoy a fun evening of ice breaker games and music while getting to know someone new. Upon arrival, we’ll provide one complimentary welcome drink to get the fun started! Assembly will also be offering their happy hour menu and pricing until 6:30 p.m.

Make sure to register ahead of time to secure your spot! Tickets are $10 per person. This event is open to 30 attendees with a limited waitlist and walk-in availability, so make sure to pre-register to hold your place!

Proceeds from the event will benefit a local LGBTQ+ organization.