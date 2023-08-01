Lewsberg, BRNDA, Pearie Sol live at Quarry House Tavern

Lewsberg from Rotterdam are a four-piece rock group, named after writer and fellow Rotterdammer Robert Loesberg, famous for his dangerous novel Enige Defecten from 1974. This is one of the band’s main sources of inspiration: the counterculture and big-city cynicism of the 1960s and 1970s. Yet there is also a softer side to Lewsberg’s music and lyrics. On their upcoming, fourth album, Out and About (to be released on Sept. 15th on 12XU), this side is more present than ever. Rudimentary pop and rock songs are deliberately kept bare, only occasionally embellished with a violin or organ part. In the lyrics, the tendency towards existentialism and black humour is nuanced with an almost naive openness and engagement. Lewsberg are: Shalita Dietrich (vocals, bass guitar), Michiel Klein (guitar), Marrit Meinema (vocals, drums) and Arie van Vliet (vocals, guitar, violin).