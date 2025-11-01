Join Events DC at one of the Legends Game Nights! These four game nights will take place across all of the District’s quadrants and will be an evening filled with array of activities, including dancing, classic board and card games, digital and arcade games, crafts and fellowship over food. This event is free and open to the public and geared towards Washington, DC residents over the age of 60.

The spades tournament will have prizes for the winning team at each game night and several raffle opportunities throughout the night.