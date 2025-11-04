Legends Game Night at Westminster Presbyterian Church

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Legends Game Night at Westminster Presbyterian Church

400 I St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Free

About This Event

Events DC invites you to Legends Game Nights! These four game nights will take place across all of the District’s quadrants and will be an evening filled with array of activities, including dancing, classic board and card games, digital and arcade games, crafts and fellowship over food. This event is free and open to the public.

Check out the other locations here:

  • Northeast: The Chateau Lounge on Wednesday, November 5, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm
  • Southeast: Arthur Capper on Thursday, November 6, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm
  • Northwest: Seabury at Friendship Terrace on Wednesday, November 12, from 6:30 – 8:00 pm

All food and giveaways are on a first come-first serve basis

Thursday, November 13, 2025 05:00 pm

Westminster Presbyterian Church
