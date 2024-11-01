Legends Game Night at UDC Student Center Ballroom
Tuesday, November 19, 2024



4200 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008




Free



Events DC invites you to Legends Game Night! These four game nights will take place across all of the District’s quadrants and will be a night that will bring a fun-filled night for seniors. There will be an array of activities with prizes, including dancing, classic board and card games, digital and arcade games, crafts and fellowship over food. This event is free and open to the public. On-site registration is accepted on a first come first serve basis.

 

Free parking validation will be provided.

 

Click here to review the Events DC’s waiver and release

 

Can’t make it to this game night? There are three others:

  • R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center (2730 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE) on Tuesday, November 12, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm
  • Greenleaf Senior Center (1200 Delaware Ave SW) on Thursday, November 14, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm
  • Turkey Thicket Recreation Center (1100 Michigan Ave NE) on Thursday, November 21, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm

 



Tuesday, November 19, 2024 06:00 pm


