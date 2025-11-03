Legends Game Night at The Chateau Lounge

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
The Chateau LoungeMore details
Events DC invites you to Legends Game Nights! These four game nights will take place across all of the District’s quadrants and will be an evening filled with array of activities, including dancing, classic board and card games, digital and arcade games, crafts and fellowship over food. This event is free and open to the public.
Check out the other locations here:
All food and giveaways are on a first come-first serve basis.
InterestsDance, Events, Puzzles and Games
NeighborhoodRiver Terrace
