Legends Game Night at Seabury at Friendship Terrace

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

4201 Butterworth Pl NW, Washington, DC 20016
Tenleytown // City Ridge

Seabury at Friendship Terrace

Free

About This Event

Events DC invites you to Legends Game Nights! These four game nights will take place across all of the District’s quadrants and will be an evening filled with array of activities, including dancing, classic board and card games, digital and arcade games, crafts and fellowship over food. This event is free and open to the public.

Check out the other locations here:

  • Northeast: The Chateau Lounge on Wednesday, November 5, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm
  • Southeast: Arthur Capper on Thursday, November 6, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm
  • Southwest: Westminster Presbyterian Church on Thursday, November 13, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm

All food and giveaways are on a first come-first serve basis

DanceEventsPuzzles and Games

Date

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 06:30 pm

Location

Seabury at Friendship Terrace
