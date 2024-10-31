Tuesday, January 21st, 2025 @ 11:59:pm
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Legends Game Night at RISE Demonstration Center
2730 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington, DC 20032
R.I.S.E. Demonstration CenterMore details
About This Event
Events DC invites you to Legends Game Night! These four game nights will take place across all of the District’s quadrants and will be a night that will bring a fun-filled night for seniors. There will be an array of activities with prizes, including dancing, classic board and card games, digital and arcade games, crafts and fellowship over food. This event is free and open to the public. On-site registration is accepted on a first come first serve basis.
Free parking is available in the Green Lot.
Click here to review Events DC’s waiver and release
Can’t make it to this game night? There are three others:
- Greenleaf Senior Center (1200 Delaware Ave SW) on Thursday, November 14, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm
- UDC Student Center Ballroom (4200 Connecticut Ave NW) on Tuesday, November 19, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm
- Turkey Thicket Recreation Center (1100 Michigan Ave NE) on Thursday, November 21, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm
