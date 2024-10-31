Legends Game Night at RISE Demonstration Center

Events DC invites you to Legends Game Night! These four game nights will take place across all of the District’s quadrants and will be a night that will bring a fun-filled night for seniors. There will be an array of activities with prizes, including dancing, classic board and card games, digital and arcade games, crafts and fellowship over food. This event is free and open to the public. On-site registration is accepted on a first come first serve basis.

Free parking is available in the Green Lot.

Click here to review Events DC’s waiver and release

Can’t make it to this game night? There are three others: