Legends Game Night at Greenleaf Senior Center
Thursday, November 14, 2024

1200 Delaware Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

Greenleaf Senior Center

Free

About This Event

Events DC invites you to Legends Game Night! These four game nights will take place across all of the District’s quadrants and will be a night that will bring a fun-filled night for seniors. There will be an array of activities with prizes, including dancing, classic board and card games, digital and arcade games, crafts and fellowship over food. This event is free and open to the public. On-site registration is accepted on a first come first serve basis.

 

Free parking is available on site.

 

Click here to review the Events DC’s waiver and release

 

Can’t make it to this game night? There are three others:

  • R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center (2730 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE) on Tuesday, November 12, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm
  • UDC Student Center Ballroom (4200 Connecticut Ave NW) on Tuesday, November 19, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm
  • Turkey Thicket Recreation Center (1100 Michigan Ave NE) on Thursday, November 21, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm

 

