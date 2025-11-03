Legends Game Night at Arthur Capper Senior Property

Events DC invites you to Legends Game Nights! These four game nights will take place across all of the District’s quadrants and will be an evening filled with array of activities, including dancing, classic board and card games, digital and arcade games, crafts and fellowship over food. This event is free and open to the public.

Check out the other locations here:

Northeast: The Chateau Lounge on Wednesday, November 5, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm

The Chateau Lounge on Wednesday, November 5, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm Northwest: Seabury at Friendship Terrace on Wednesday, November 12, from 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Seabury at Friendship Terrace on Wednesday, November 12, from 6:30 – 8:00 pm Southwest: Westminster Presbyterian Church on Thursday, November 13, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm

All food and giveaways are on a first come-first serve basis