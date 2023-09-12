Legacy DC’s End of Summer Community Clean-up

Join us for a day of camaraderie at Legacy DC’s Community Cleanup event on Sunday, September 17th, from 10 AM to 2 PM.

We have special treats for participants aged 21 and above – discounts from partnering business and free adult gifts and refreshments from Legacy DC as a token of our appreciation!

Gloves, pickers and trash bags will be provided by Legacy DC, no need to bring anything but positive vibes!

So tell a friend to tell a friend, come roll up your sleeves and help make a difference with us. Together, we can leave a legacy of positive change and lasting impact on our neighborhood.