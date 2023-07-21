Legacy DC & Saruchas Presents Return of the M.A.C.

Legacy DC, the city’s premier gallery + cultural hub for some of DC’s most prominent artists, musicians and creatives, is taking their popular music series–”Return of the M.A.C”–to Union Stage on Friday, July 28 from 10pm to 2am. As always, the show promises to be an energetic gathering, highlighting the cultural diversity and musical innovation at the heart of the Legacy DC ethos.

The evening’s masterful line-up features globally acclaimed DJ and co-founder of Soulection, Andre Power, known for his soul-stirring beats that effortlessly blend genres. The sultry vibes of local star collective, Darling Nikki, will also be on full display alongside Legacy DC’s very own partner, DJ Pae Me.