Learn from Hill Veterans: How to thrive on the Hill.

Join us for our panel and networking event on Wednesday, March 12th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM! Learn from veteran Hill Staffers how to successfully climb the Hill + network with them afterwards. Panelists include:

Marie Baldassarre – Chief of Staff | Rep. Ro Khanna

Emily Ackerman – Deputy Floor Director | Majority Whip Tom Emmer

Yuri Beckelman – Chief of Staff | Rep. Maxwell Frost

Alex Schriver – Senior VP of Public Affairs | PhRMA (former Chief of Staff)