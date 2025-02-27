Learn from Hill Veterans: How to thrive on the Hill.
Wednesday, March 12, 2025

27 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003, United States

Cannon Caucus Room

Join us for our panel and networking event on Wednesday, March 12th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM! Learn from veteran Hill Staffers how to successfully climb the Hill + network with them afterwards. Panelists include:

Marie Baldassarre – Chief of Staff | Rep. Ro Khanna

Emily Ackerman – Deputy Floor Director | Majority Whip Tom Emmer

Yuri Beckelman – Chief of Staff | Rep. Maxwell Frost

Alex Schriver – Senior VP of Public Affairs | PhRMA (former Chief of Staff)

