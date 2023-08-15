Saturday, September 9, 2023

Le Dîner en Blanc

Washington, DC

$52+

About This Event

A date is set for the iconic Parisian-inspired urban picnic characterized by its famous all-white dress code. On Saturday, September 9 from 6 – 10 p.m., Le Diner en Blanc – Washington will again descend upon a surprise DC location that welcomes thousands of guests who don their whitest of whites for a magical evening of dining, socializing and celebrating amid music, entertainment and dancing.

Saturday, September 9, 2023 06:00 pm

Washington, DC
