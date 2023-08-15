Le Dîner en Blanc

Thursday, June 8th, 2023 @ 7:30:pm
Can I Kick It? Summer Flicks: Mission Impossible
Franklin Park
Washington, DCMore details
A date is set for the iconic Parisian-inspired urban picnic characterized by its famous all-white dress code. On Saturday, September 9 from 6 – 10 p.m., Le Diner en Blanc – Washington will again descend upon a surprise DC location that welcomes thousands of guests who don their whitest of whites for a magical evening of dining, socializing and celebrating amid music, entertainment and dancing.
InterestsFood + Drink
Share with friends