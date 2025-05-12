Laughiversary Comedy Show

CELEBRATE 5.5 YEARS OF LAUGHTER WITH US!

Join us for an unforgettable night as Cheers Comedy DC celebrates five and a half years of bringing laughter to the nation’s capital! This blowout party of a comedy show is guaranteed to have you rolling in the aisles and cheering for more.

HEADLINER: RAHMEIN MOSTAFAVI

Rahmein Mostafavi charms crowds with comic timing and charisma developed throughout two decades of live performance. He addresses social and political topics with a combination of satirical and observational comedy, leaving audiences with a greater sense of purpose, sex appeal and the occasional leg cramp.

Rahmein entered the stand-up world after working as a longtime cast member of “Shear Madness,” the acclaimed Kennedy Center improv/comedy whodunit. His natural joke writing ability, combined with his acting chops, has won him rave reviews in both the Washington area and around the country. He also produces events like a rockstar, bringing live comedy to venues in Maryland, DC and Virginia. He is also the creator and host of the national smash hit Couples Therapy: A Comedy Show.

Rahmein has shared the stage with some of the best comics in the nation, including Dave Attell, Jake Johannsen, Artie Lange, Bert Kreischer, Rich Vos, Jon Lovitz, Tim Meadows, Joe Matarese, Bob Marley, The Sklar Brothers, Jen Kirkman, Red Grant, Godfrey, Joe Torry, Kyle Kinane, Finesse Mitchell, Louis CK, and Maz Jobrani. He has been featured at the Laugh Your Asheville Off comedy festival, The Devil Cup, Red Clay, The Cleveland Comedy Festival, and the Cape May Comedy Festival. Rahmein has been seen on FOX, heard regularly on Sirius XM, was featured in “The Truth About Money” on PBS, is a regular at the DC Improv, Kennedy Center, and was honored to be a speaker at the world-famous TEDx Talks.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!

The celebration doesn’t end after the main show! Stick around for our special post-show open mic where you can witness more comedy or even try your hand at the mic yourself!