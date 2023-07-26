Laugh Track: Comedy, Drag, Vogue & Music Fundraiser

Friday, June 16th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Pink Dollaz + Femme Fatale DC Present Pride Night with the Washington Mystics
Entertainment & Sports Arena
8-9:30 stand up comedy from a mostly femme lineup.
Drag and Vogue intermission, this month featuring drag artist Lemon X Fluiditea and Vogue by members of House of Gabbana.
10-11:00 pm Our musical acts this time around are band Nancy Raygun from Richmond and singer songwriter zhtml.
Majority of Proceeds go to sanctuary dmv and other mutual aid organizations.
