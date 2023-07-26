Saturday, July 29, 2023

Laugh Track: Comedy, Drag, Vogue & Music Fundraiser

3930 Georgia Ave. NW, DC
Columbia Heights

Capitol Cider House

$12.51+

About This Event

8-9:30 stand up comedy from a mostly femme lineup.

Drag and Vogue intermission, this month featuring drag artist Lemon X Fluiditea and Vogue by members of House of Gabbana.

10-11:00 pm Our musical acts this time around are band Nancy Raygun from Richmond and singer songwriter zhtml.

Majority of Proceeds go to sanctuary dmv and other mutual aid organizations.

Date

Saturday, July 29, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Capitol Cider House
