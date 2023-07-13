Late Night Parties at the Building Museum

Experience the Summer Block Party installation Look Here and exhibitions like Brick City at the National Building Museum’s Summer Block Party Late Nights!

July 13 will be disco-themed with a performance by the Gem Fatales. Food will be available for purchase from the Big Cheese food truck and drinks will be available for purchase from local brewery Atlas Brew Works. On-theme outfits are welcome and encouraged!

Look Here, designed by Suchi Reddy, founder and principal of Reddymade Architecture & Design, is the latest in the Museum’s imaginative Summer Block Party series of temporary installations inside its historic Great Hall.