Late Night Parties at the Building Museum

Experience the Summer Block Party installation Look Here and exhibitions like Brick City at the National Building Museum’s Summer Block Party Late Nights!

August 10 will be Las Vegas-themed complete with blackjack, roulette, card games and more! Food will be available for purchase from the Roaming Rooster and drinks will be available for purchase from Lost Generation Brewing Company. On-theme outfits are welcome and encouraged!

Look Here, designed by Suchi Reddy, founder and principal of Reddymade Architecture & Design, is the latest in the Museum’s imaginative Summer Block Party series of temporary installations inside its historic Great Hall.