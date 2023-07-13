Thursday, July 27, 2023

Late Night Parties at the Building Museum

401 F St. NW, DC
Penn Quarter

National Building Museum

$20

About This Event

Experience the Summer Block Party installation Look Here and exhibitions like Brick City at the National Building Museum’s Summer Block Party Late Nights! 

July 27 will be 90s nostalgia-themed with a live musical performance by The Fixe. Food will be available for purchase from a food truck and drinks will be available for purchase from local breweries Atlas Brew Works and Right Proper Brewing Company. On-theme outfits are welcome and encouraged!

Look Here, designed by Suchi Reddy, founder and principal of Reddymade Architecture & Design, is the latest in the Museum’s imaginative Summer Block Party series of temporary installations inside its historic Great Hall.

Thursday, July 27, 2023 06:30 pm

National Building Museum
