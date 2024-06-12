Late Night Hype
Friday, June 14, 2024

Free

About This Event

This year, there will be additional activities, safety, and resources in the mix through a collaboration with the Metropolitan Police Department. There will be music, dancing, food, and fun for youth and families.

The series will run almost every Friday from June 7th to August 23rd, providing safe and engaging late-night options for DC residents. We aim to bring the community together and provide positive experiences for our youth and families across the District.

07:00 pm

