Last Day to Register for Winter Social Sport Leagues

Fraylife+ Member Perk: 25% Off All Leagues (+ 100% Off Select Leagues) Redemption Info

Warm up your week with DC Fray winter leagues!

Our winter season is coming up fast – sign up by midnight on January 20th to get in on any or all of your favorite leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more!

Fraylife+ members can now register FREE for select winter leagues as well as 25% off for all winter leagues! Not a member? Register today and learn more!

Your membership discount will be applied automatically at checkout. Don’t forget, you still get 25% off all other leagues! View the full Fall lineup here.

Three ways to register: