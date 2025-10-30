Last Day to Register for Winter Social Sport Leagues

Fraylife+ Member Perk: 25% Off All Leagues (+ 100% Off Select Leagues) Redemption Info

About This Event

Warm up your week with DC Fray winter leagues!

Our winter season is coming up fast – sign up by midnight on January 20th to get in on any or all of your favorite leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more!

Fraylife+ members can now register FREE for select winter leagues as well as 25% off for all winter leagues! Not a member? Register today and learn more!

Your membership discount will be applied automatically at checkout. Don’t forget, you still get 25% off all other leagues! View the full Fall lineup here.

Three ways to register: 

  • As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
  • As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
  • As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it

