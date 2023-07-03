Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Last day to register for Union Market + National Mall late summer leagues: Pickleball, kickball + softball

Penn Quarter Eckington

Varies based on league

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$69+

About This Event

Join DC Fray during our late summer season for these coed, social leagues: 

 

Union Market

 

National Mall

 

Register by midnight on Tuesday, July 18 to join in on the fun. Whether you’re an experienced athlete or a beginner, we have a league that’s right for you. Sign up as an individual, group or form your own team. Hope to see you there!

Tags

SportsOutdoor ActivitiesPickleballKickball

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 11:59 pm

Location

Varies based on league