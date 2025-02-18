Last Day to Register for Spring Social Sport Leagues

Fraylife+ Member Perk: 25% Off All Leagues (+ 100% Off Select Leagues) Redemption Info

Spring into action with DC Fray Spring leagues!

Our Spring season is coming up fast! Sign up by midnight today, March 25th to get in on all your favorite leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more!

Three ways to register:

As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team

As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team

As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it

Fraylife+ members can join these awesome Spring leagues for FREE right now as part of their membership!