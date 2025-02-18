Tuesday, March 25th, 2025 @ 11:59:pm
Official Fray Event
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Last Day to Register for Spring Social Sport Leagues
Fraylife+ Member Perk: 25% Off All Leagues (+ 100% Off Select Leagues) Redemption Info
About This Event
Spring into action with DC Fray Spring leagues!
Our Spring season is coming up fast! Sign up by midnight today, March 25th to get in on all your favorite leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more!
Three ways to register:
- As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
- As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
- As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it
Fraylife+ members can join these awesome Spring leagues for FREE right now as part of their membership!
- Basketball – Sundays at Bridge District (#Fraylife Rec)
- Bocce – Wednesdays at 3rd St Art Garden (NOMA)
- Cornhole – Thursdays at Bridge District (#Fraylife Rec)
- Kickball – Thursdays at National Mall (Monument)
- Kickball – Sundays at Walter Pierce Park (Adams Morgan)
- Kickball – Wednesdays at Walter Pierce Park (Adams Morgan)
- Kickball – Saturdays at Meadowbrook (Bethesda)
- Soccer – Tuesdays at National Mall
- Volleyball – Sundays at Bridge District (#Fraylife Rec)
- Volleyball – Wednesdays at Bridge District (#Fraylife Rec)
- Sand Volleyball – Saturdays at Garfield Park (Capitol Hill)
- Volleyball (Grass) – Wednesdays at JFK Hockey Fields (National Mall)
InterestsFraylife+, fitness, Outdoor Activities, Self-Care, Social Sports
Share with friends