Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Last day to register for NOMA/Eckington late summer leagues: Pickleball + cornhole

514 Rhode Island Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Kraken Kourts

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$60+

About This Event

Join DC Fray during our late summer season for these coed, social leagues at Kraken Kourts:

 

 

Register by midnight on Tuesday, July 25 to join in on the fun. Whether you’re an experienced athlete or a beginner, we have a league that’s right for you. Sign up as an individual, group or form your own team. Hope to see you there!

Tags

PickleballSocial sportsCornhole

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 11:59 pm

Location

Kraken Kourts
View Map