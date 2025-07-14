Last Day to Register for Late Summer Pickleball at Bridge District

Official Fray Event

Monday, August 4, 2025

Last Day to Register for Late Summer Pickleball at Bridge District

633 Howard Rd SE, Washington, DC 20020
Bridge District Anacostia

#FrayLife Rec at Bridge District

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Regular Registration: $69 | Free for Fraylife+ members

Fraylife+ Member Perk: Free Redemption Info

About This Event

Enjoy some fun in the sun with DC Fray’s Late Summer pickleball league at #Fraylife Rec at Bridge District happening on Sundays at 9:30am starting August 10th! ☀️😎

 

Our Late Summer season is coming up fast –  sign up by midnight on August 4th to get in on the fun, make new friends, and start your Sundays on a high note by getting active!

 

Three ways to register:

  • As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
  • As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
  • As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it

 

⭐️ Play for free with Fraylife+ membership!

Tags

Fraylife+fitnessOutdoor ActivitiesPickleballSocial Sportswellness

Neighborhood

,

Share with friends

Date

Monday, August 4, 2025 11:59 pm

Location

#FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
View Map