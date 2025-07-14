Monday, August 4th, 2025 @ 11:59:pm
Last Day to Register for Late Summer Pickleball at Bridge District
Enjoy some fun in the sun with DC Fray’s Late Summer pickleball league at #Fraylife Rec at Bridge District happening on Sundays at 9:30am starting August 10th! ☀️😎
Our Late Summer season is coming up fast – sign up by midnight on August 4th to get in on the fun, make new friends, and start your Sundays on a high note by getting active!
Three ways to register:
⭐️ Play for free with Fraylife+ membership!
