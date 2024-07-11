Last Day to Register for Fall Social Team Sport Leagues

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Last call to get in on Fray’s Fall Daze with DC Fray’s fall bar leagues!

Fall is here, and you won’t want to miss out on the action as the weather cools and the leaves change. Make the most of your fall and sign up by midnight tonight to join the fun with your choice of cornhole, bocce + more bar sports! No matter your skill level, we have a league that’s right for you. 

Three ways to register: 

  • As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
  • As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
  • As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 11:59 pm

