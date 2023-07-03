Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Last day to register for Dupont, Shaw, Arlington + Brookland late summer leagues: Basketball, tennis, volleyball + pickleball

Varies based on league

$69+

About This Event

Join DC Fray during our late summer season for these coed leagues:

 

Dupont

 

Shaw

 

Arlington

 

Brookland

 

Register by midnight on Tuesday, August 1 to join in on the fun. Whether you’re an experienced athlete or a beginner, we have a league that’s right for you. Sign up as an individual, group or form your own team. Hope to see you there!

