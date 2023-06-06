Last Day: Sweeney Todd

Sondheim’s masterpiece is a savory Victorian melodrama.

Returned to London following a wrongful banishment, barber Sweeney Todd’s thirst for vengeance against the corrupt judge who sent him away leads him on a murderous spree. Aided by his downstairs neighbor, baker Mrs. Lovett, the two concoct an unappetizing scheme as they terrorize the city.

Featuring the songs “The Worst Pies in London,” “A Little Priest,” “Johanna” and “Not While I’m Around,” this deliciously dark musical serves horror with a slice of humor.