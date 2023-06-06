Sunday, June 25, 2023

Last Day: KUMANANA! An Afro-Peruvian Musical Revue

3333 14th St. NW, DC
Columbia Heights

GALA Hispanic Theatre

$25-$55

Victoria and Nicomedes Santa Cruz helped preserve forgotten and ignored parts of Afro-Peruvian arts and cultural history in Lima in the 1960s. Their efforts pushed back against the marginalization of Afro-Peruvians at a key historical moment. “KUMANANA!” honors that work, celebrating their legacy in a musical that features the Santa Cruz siblings’ own music and writing.

Sunday, June 25, 2023 02:00 pm

