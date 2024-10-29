Tuesday, October 29th, 2024 @ 12:00:am
Official Fray Event
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Last Day for General Registration for Winter Social Sport Leagues
Fraylife+ Member Perk: 25% Off Redemption Info
About This Event
General registration ends today for DC Fray Winter leagues!
Make sure to sign up by midnight tonight in order to play your favorite leagues this Winter season. Get in on leagues like basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, bocce, softball, skeeball, flag football + more! All skill levels are welcome.
Three ways to register:
- As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
- As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
- As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it
