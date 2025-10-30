Last Day for Early Bird Discount on Winter Social Sport Leagues

Fraylife+ Member Perk: 25% Off All Leagues (+ 100% Off Select Leagues) Redemption Info

Warm up your week with DC Fray winter leagues!

Our winter season is coming up fast – don’t forget to take advantage of our early bird pricing! Sign up by midnight on November 18th to get the lowest price possible on all your favorite leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more!

Fraylife+ members can now register FREE for select winter leagues as well as 25% off for all winter leagues! Not a member? Register today and learn more!

Your membership discount will be applied automatically at checkout. Don’t forget, you still get 25% off all other leagues! View the full winter lineup here.

Three ways to register: