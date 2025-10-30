Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Official Fray Event
Last Day for Early Bird Discount on Winter Social Sport Leagues
Fraylife+ Member Perk: 25% Off All Leagues (+ 100% Off Select Leagues) Redemption Info
About This Event
Warm up your week with DC Fray winter leagues!
Our winter season is coming up fast – don’t forget to take advantage of our early bird pricing! Sign up by midnight on November 18th to get the lowest price possible on all your favorite leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more!
Fraylife+ members can now register FREE for select winter leagues as well as 25% off for all winter leagues! Not a member? Register today and learn more!
Your membership discount will be applied automatically at checkout. Don’t forget, you still get 25% off all other leagues! View the full winter lineup here.
Three ways to register:
- As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
- As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
- As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it
InterestsFraylife+, fitness, Fray events, Outdoor Activities, Self-Care, Social Sports
