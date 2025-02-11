Last Day for Early Bird Discount on Spring Social Sport Leagues

Fraylife+ Member Perk: 25% Off All Leagues (+ 100% Off Select Leagues) Redemption Info

About This Event

Spring into action with DC Fray Spring leagues! 

 

Our Spring season is coming up fast! Sign up by midnight today, February 18th to get the lowest price possible on all your favorite leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more!

 

Three ways to register: 

  • As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
  • As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
  • As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 11:59 pm

