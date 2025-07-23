Last Day for Early Bird Discount on Fall Social Sport Leagues

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Fraylife+ Member Perk: 25% Off All Leagues (+ 100% Off Select Leagues) Redemption Info

Fall into fun and some cooler weather with DC Fray Fall leagues! 

Our Fall season is coming up fast – don’t forget to take advantage of our early bird pricing! Sign up by midnight on July 29th to get the lowest price possible on all your favorite leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more!

Fraylife+ members can now register FREE for select Fall leagues as well as 25% off for all Fall leagues! Not a member? Register today and learn more!

Here are all Fall leagues included at no cost with membership:

Your membership discount will be applied automatically at checkout. Don’t forget, you still get 25% off all other leagues! View the full Fall lineup here.

Three ways to register: 

  • As an individual: we’ll hook you up with a team
  • As a group: We’ll combine your group with other to form a team
  • As a team: Create a team and your friends can register to join it

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 11:59 pm

