Last Call for Fall Team Sports Registration

Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 @ 3:00:pm
MLS All-Star Soccer
Duke's Grocery Navy Yard
Don’t miss out on the frisbee-throwing, home run-hitting, nothing but net scoring fun this fall! Registration for DC Fray’s fall team sports leagues closes tonight at midnight.
Choose from sports like pickleball, softball, basketball, tennis, soccer, volleyball + more. Whether you’re bringing your own team or signing up as a free agent to find one, don’t delay. Register by midnight to get playing with us!
