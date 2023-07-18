Official Fray Event

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Last Call for Fall Team Sports Registration

Varies based on league

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Pricing varies by sport

About This Event

Don’t miss out on the frisbee-throwing, home run-hitting, nothing but net scoring fun this fall! Registration for DC Fray’s fall team sports leagues closes tonight at midnight.

 

Choose from sports like pickleball, softball, basketball, tennis, soccer, volleyball + more. Whether you’re bringing your own team or signing up as a free agent to find one, don’t delay. Register by midnight to get playing with us! 

Tags

SportsFray eventsSocial sports

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 11:59 pm

Location

Varies based on league