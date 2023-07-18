Official Fray Event

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Last Call for Fall Bar Sports Registration

Varies based on league

Pricing varies by sport

Don’t miss out on your favorite bar sports + drinks this fall! Registration for DC Fray’s fall bar sports leagues closes tonight at midnight.

 

We’re offering cornhole, axe throwing, skeeball, bowling + more! So grab your drinking buddies, office mates + friends to form a team, or sign up as a free agent to meet your new besties. Register by midnight to lock in your league. 

SportsFray eventsSocial sports

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 11:59 pm

Varies based on league