Last Call for Fall Bar Sports Registration

Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 @ 3:00:pm
MLS All-Star Soccer
Duke's Grocery Navy Yard
Don’t miss out on your favorite bar sports + drinks this fall! Registration for DC Fray’s fall bar sports leagues closes tonight at midnight.
We’re offering cornhole, axe throwing, skeeball, bowling + more! So grab your drinking buddies, office mates + friends to form a team, or sign up as a free agent to meet your new besties. Register by midnight to lock in your league.
