Now in its 13th year and counted as one of the region’s premier jazz events, the Lake Arbor Jazz Festival features top flight contemporary and traditional jazz and R&B artists from across the nation and the Washington, DC area.

Come out for a day jam packed with dynamic jazz talent in a relaxed, carefree setting in the heart of beautiful Mitchellville, MD.

Saturday’s festival lineup includes vocalist female trio Kim Scott, Jazmin Ghent and Rebecca Jade, Special Occasions Band, the Blackbyds and Lake Arbor Jazz Uncut featuring Marcus Anderson, Julian Vaughn, Nicholas Cole Nathan Mitchell and Lin Roundtree. Headlining the Saturday festival is the legendary soul, funk band WAR.

Enjoy free parking, over 50 food and merchandise vendors, our beer and wine lounge and live music all day long.