La Noche De Las Velitas
Sunday, December 7, 2025

La Noche De Las Velitas

1280 4th Street NE Washington, DC 20002 United States

La Cosecha

About This Event

In partnership with Elcielo, La Cosecha will line 4th Street NE with paper lanterns and candles in keeping with Colombia’s holiday tradition, La Noche De Las Velitas (The Night of the Little Candles). Hot chocolate and treats from the Michelin-starred restaurant will be served at 6 PM and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Activations continue throughout the evening with live music from District of Colombia, a DC-based Colombian-American band.

6:00 pm – La Noche De Las Velitas starts
7:30 pm – Live music by District of Colombia

Date

Sunday, December 7, 2025 06:00 pm

Location

La Cosecha
