LA JAMBE
Wednesday, December 31, 2025

LA JAMBE

1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA

La Jambe

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Celebrate the French way – join La Jambe at 6 PM to watch the ball drop in Paris while sipping a complimentary glass of bubbly. Plus, pre-order your charcuterie boards for the holidays.

FRENCH WINE BAR | CHARCUTERIE | FROMAGERIE

A charming neighborhood bar, La Jambe is the product of a dream and a lot of hard workStep into a space where patrons can experience the best of the old world in an intimate space without any pretension. Savor the French palate through a carefully curated menu of wine, charcuterie, and cheese.  

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 06:00 pm

Location

La Jambe
View Map