Kutti Gang Comedy Show

Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 @ 3:00:pm
MLS All-Star Soccer
Duke's Grocery Navy Yard
Community Submitted
DC Comedy LoftMore details
Hosted by NYC based stand-up comedians, Zubi Ahmed and Pooja Reddy, Kutti Gang is a New York Times and Time Out recommended comedy show featuring queer and women South Asian performers. Kutti Gang’s first comedy special is available on PBS All Arts Network, they’ve headlined Carolines on Broadway and were featured at the New York Comedy Festival.
InterestsComedy, Live performances
Share with friends