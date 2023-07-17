Community Submitted

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Kutti Gang Comedy Show

1523 22nd St. NW, DC
Dupont Circle

DC Comedy Loft

$25

Hosted by NYC based stand-up comedians, Zubi Ahmed and Pooja Reddy, Kutti Gang is a New York Times and Time Out recommended comedy show featuring queer and women South Asian performers. Kutti Gang’s first comedy special is available on PBS All Arts Network, they’ve headlined Carolines on Broadway and were featured at the New York Comedy Festival.

ComedyLive performances

Sunday, August 6, 2023 07:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

DC Comedy Loft
