KUMANANA! An Afro-Peruvian Musical Revue

Friday, June 23rd, 2023 @ 10:00:am
Smithsonian Tech Exhibit Opening
National Museum of of Natural History
GALA Hispanic TheatreMore details
Victoria and Nicomedes Santa Cruz helped preserve forgotten and ignored parts of Afro-Peruvian arts and cultural history in Lima in the 1960s. Their efforts pushed back against the marginalization of Afro-Peruvians at a key historical moment. “KUMANANA!” honors that work, celebrating their legacy in a musical that features the Santa Cruz siblings’ own music and writing.
