Krug x Carrot: The Krug Experience at elcielo

WHAT: Maison Krug, the iconic Champagne house, continues its annual tradition of honoring individuality through a single ingredient—this year, the carrot. For one exclusive evening, three of Washington’s most celebrated Michelin-starred kitchens—elcielo, Xiquet, and Mita—will unite to craft a once-in-a-lifetime menu showcasing the versatility and beauty of the carrot, paired with Krug’s finest expressions.

Guests will savor an unparalleled journey of creativity and craftsmanship, with optional add-ons including a luxurious caviar service (1oz – $150) and the Elcielo Coffee Box (premium Café Elcielo – $100).

WHEN: Thursday, October 2, 2025 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

WHERE: elcielo Washington D.C. 1280 4th St NE, Located at La Cosecha in the Union Market District

WHY: This intimate collaboration celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing together award-winning chefs and the artistry of Krug Champagne in a shared expression of culture, flavor, and craftsmanship. With only a limited number of seats available, this rare dinner offers a chance to experience the world of Krug through the lens of three culinary powerhouses.

COST: $490 per person | Limited seats available.