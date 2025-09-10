Krug x Carrot: The Krug Experience at elcielo
Thursday, October 2, 2025

Krug x Carrot: The Krug Experience at elcielo

1280 4th St NE, Located at La Cosecha in the Union Market District

elcielo Washington D.C.

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

WHAT: Maison Krug, the iconic Champagne house, continues its annual tradition of honoring individuality through a single ingredient—this year, the carrot. For one exclusive evening, three of Washington’s most celebrated Michelin-starred kitchens—elcielo, Xiquet, and Mita—will unite to craft a once-in-a-lifetime menu showcasing the versatility and beauty of the carrot, paired with Krug’s finest expressions.

Guests will savor an unparalleled journey of creativity and craftsmanship, with optional add-ons including a luxurious caviar service (1oz – $150) and the Elcielo Coffee Box (premium Café Elcielo – $100).

WHEN: Thursday, October 2, 2025 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

WHERE: elcielo Washington D.C. 1280 4th St NE, Located at La Cosecha in the Union Market District

WHY: This intimate collaboration celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing together award-winning chefs and the artistry of Krug Champagne in a shared expression of culture, flavor, and craftsmanship. With only a limited number of seats available, this rare dinner offers a chance to experience the world of Krug through the lens of three culinary powerhouses.

COST: $490 per person | Limited seats available.

PHOTOS IN THIS LINK

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, October 2, 2025 06:00 pm

Location

elcielo Washington D.C.
View Map