Krazy Kraken Laser Tag Tournament

Think you have what it takes to win the Kraken crown?

Join DC Fray on Sunday, October 15 to put your sharp shooting skills to the test. Sign up as an individual or create your own team of 4 to secure your spot in this double-elimination laser tag tournament showdown. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the first faceoff at 10 a.m.

In between rounds, check out the other attractions offered at Kraken Kourts with special pricing on pickleball, table tennis, cornhole and darts. Receive exclusive discounts on food and drinks at the beer garden, and play lawn games like Giant Connect 4, Jenga, board games + more.

Each ticket comes with a complimentary drink, but the ultimate prize is reserved for just one winning team. Champions will take home the Krazy Kraken prize pack valued at $ including individual medals, a team trophy, DC Fray swag, DC Fray player credits and a month-long pass to the Kraken Kourts & Skate facility.

Get on the bracket today and show us what you’re made of!